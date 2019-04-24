UAE woman wakes up from 27-year coma after car crash: Report

ABU DHABI: A woman in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) who was seriously injured in a car crash in 1991 has finally woken up from a 27-year-long coma.

Munira Abdulla, then 32, had just picked up her 4-year-old son Omar from school when the car they were in collided with a school bus, reported local daily the National on Monday (Apr 22).

While Omar was unharmed, Ms Abdulla, who had tried to protect her son from the impact, was left unconscious with a serious brain injury.

Last year, Ms Abdulla, now 60, regained consciousness in a hospital room in Germany.

“I never gave up on her because I always had a feeling that one day she will wake up,” said her 32-year-old son Omar Webair in an interview with the National.

Ms Abdulla, who was taken to a local hospital after the accident, was later transferred to one in London where doctors diagnosed her to be in a minimally conscious state.

She was then returned to the UAE where she was transferred several times due to insurance constraints.

In 2017, Ms Abdulla was finally taken to a German hospital after the Crown Prince Court heard the family's story and gave them a grant.



There, Ms Abdulla underwent surgery to treat her weakened limb muscles as well as physical therapy.



Last June, Ms Abdulla was seen stirring in her bed when an argument broke out in her hospital room.



“She was making strange sounds and I kept calling the doctors to examine her,” Mr Webair told the National. “They said everything was normal.

“Then, three days later, I woke up to the sound of someone calling my name.

“It was her. She was calling my name. I was flying with joy. For years I have dreamt of this moment, and my name was the first word she said.”

Ms Abdulla is now receiving treatment in Abu Dhabi, where she is able to communicate “in a very reasonable manner”, said the hospital.

“I shared her story to tell people not to lose hope on their loved ones,” Mr Webair said. “Don’t consider them dead when they are in such a state.

“All those years, the doctors told me she was a hopeless case and that there was no point of the treatment I was seeking for her, but whenever in doubt I put myself in her place and did whatever I could to improve her condition.”