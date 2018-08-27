Ugandan high court grants bail to lawmaker charged with treason - judge

A Ugandan high court judge, Stephen Mubiru, granted bail on Monday to an opposition lawmaker charged with treason over his alleged role in the stoning of President Yoweri Museveni’s convoy this month.

Ugandan musician turned politician, Robert Kyagulanyi leads activists during a demonstration agains
Ugandan musician turned politician, Robert Kyagulanyi (C) leads activists during a demonstration against new taxes including a levy on access to social media platforms in Kampala, Uganda July 11, 2018. REUTERS/Newton Nambwaya

Robert Kyagulanyi was charged on Thursday.

The court proceedings were televised.

(Writing by Omar Mohammed; editing by John Stonestreet)

Source: Reuters

