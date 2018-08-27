Ugandan high court grants bail to lawmaker charged with treason - judge
A Ugandan high court judge, Stephen Mubiru, granted bail on Monday to an opposition lawmaker charged with treason over his alleged role in the stoning of President Yoweri Museveni’s convoy this month.
Robert Kyagulanyi was charged on Thursday.
The court proceedings were televised.
