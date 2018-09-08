UK, French fishermen fail to finalise 'Scallop Wars' deal

PARIS: British and French fishermen who reached an agreement in principle earlier this week to end the so-called Scallop Wars over fishing in the Channel, on Friday (Sep 7) failed to finalise a deal in Paris, the French camp said.

"The fact is that there is no agreement because the claims of the British were disproportionate.... We have a blockage but the discussions have not broken down," Hubert Carre, director of the French National Fishing Committee, told AFP.

Advertisement

"The French and British sides are in the process of debriefing," he added, stressing that it would now be up to the "two ministers to call each other to arrange a possible future meeting".

Tensions boiled over last week when five British vessels sparred with dozens of French boats in the sensitive Seine Bay, with video footage showing fishermen from both sides ramming each other.

But following a day of talks in London on Wednesday, the two sides reached agreement on the principles of a deal expected to bring the hostilities to an end.

The clashes, which occurred around 12 nautical miles from the Normandy coastline, were the most serious in years of wrangling over the area's prized scallops.

Advertisement

Advertisement

French fishermen had been incensed that British boats were accessing the highly productive waters, while their own government limited them to fishing there to between October and May to allow stocks to replenish.