UK approves Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine, third such jab to get the nod in the country

LONDON: UK health regulators on Friday (Jan 8) granted emergency use authorisation to Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine, making it the third vaccine to receive approval in the country.

Vaccines developed by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford received approval in December followed by Pfizer and BioNTech's shot.

The two-dose Moderna vaccine has already been rolled out in the United States and Canada. Earlier this week, Israel granted authorisation for the shot.

It was about 95 per cent effective at preventing illness in clinical trials that found no serious safety issues.

