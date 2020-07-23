UK-backed firm buys vaccine facility from Benchmark Holdings
LONDON: A firm backed by the UK government has purchased a vaccine manufacturing facility from healthcare company Benchmark Holdings as the country ramps up efforts to produce potential coronavirus vaccines.
The London-listed company said on Thursday (Jul 23) that Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult has bought its vaccine manufacturing facility at Braintree, UK for £16 million (US$20.36 million) in cash.
"This new ... centre, alongside crucial investment in skills, will support our efforts to rapidly produce millions of doses of a coronavirus vaccine while ensuring the UK can respond quickly to potential future pandemics," UK Business Secretary Alok Sharma said in a separate statement.
The deal is part of the UK government's £100 million investment plan to boost its capacity to rapidly produce COVID-19 vaccines when they are available.
CGT Catapult is supported by Innovate UK.
