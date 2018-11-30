UK boy's letter to dad 'in heaven' receives touching reply

EDINBURGH: A seven-year-old boy in Scotland received a touching surprise when he discovered that a letter he wrote to his late father was "delivered safely" by the British postal service.

Jase Hyndman recently wrote a letter for his dad's birthday, his mother Teri Copland said on Facebook on Wednesday (Nov 28).

Little did they know they would soon receive a reply from the Royal Mail saying that their letter was delivered.

Written by assistant delivery office manager Sean Milligan, the reply from Royal Mail said that delivering the boy's letter was a "difficult challenge avoiding stars and other galactic objects en route to heaven".

It added: "However please be assured that this particular important item of mail has been delivered ... I know how important your mail is to you. I will continue to do all I can to ensure delivery to heaven safely."

Copland said she was grateful for the kind gesture.

She wrote: "I actually cannot state how emotional he is knowing his dad got his card.

"You didn't have to make the effort to do this. You could have just ignored it but the fact that you have made the effort for a little boy you've never met is such a lovely thing to do."

She added: "Royal Mail, you've just restored my faith in humanity."

According to the BBC, Jase and his 10-year-old sister Neive have marked their father's birthday every year since his death in 2014.

Jase was "overwhelmed" when he found out that the letter was "delivered" and kept saying "my dad really got my letter mum", Copland told the BBC.

Her social media post on the Royal Mail letter has been shared more than 250,000 times since Wednesday.



Copland added: "I want people to realise that a small gesture of kindness can have such a fantastic impact on someone's life ... Royal Mail actually took part and that gives me so much comfort."





