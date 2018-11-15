UK Brexit minister Raab resigns, says can't support draft deal

LONDON: Britain's Brexit secretary Dominic Raab resigned on Thursday (Nov 15) in protest at Prime Minister Theresa May's deal for leaving the European Union.

May won the backing of her senior ministers for a draft European Union divorce deal on Wednesday, but media reports of the five-hour meeting were clear her team were deeply divided over the proposals.



"I regret to say that, following the Cabinet meeting yesterday on the Brexit deal, I must resign," Raab said in a statement on Twitter.



"I cannot reconcile the terms of the proposed deal with the promises we made to the country in our manifesto," he added.

"I believe that the regulatory regime proposed for Northern Ireland presents a very real threat to the integrity of the United Kingdom."

Raab said that he was opposed to "an indefinite backstop arrangement" to guarantee the Irish border remains free-flowing, saying the EU would hold "a veto over our ability to exit".

"No democratic nation has ever signed up to be bound by such an extensive regime, imposed externally without any democratic control over the laws to be applied, nor the ability to decide to exit the arrangement," he wrote.



The 44-year-old was appointed to the role of Brexit minister in July this year following the resignation of his predecessor David Davis, who also quit in protest at May's Brexit strategy.



European Union leaders will meet on Nov 25 to endorse the divorce deal. May now faces the much more perilous struggle of getting parliament to approve the deal.

British journalists said anger among Brexit-supporting Conservative lawmakers was so high that they might call for a vote of no confidence in her leadership.



On Thursday, the main opposition Labour Party said May had no authority left after Raab's resignation.

"The government is falling apart before our eyes as for a second time the Brexit secretary has refused to back the Prime Minister's Brexit plan," said Jon Trickett, a member of Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn's senior team.

"This is the 20th minister to resign from Theresa May’s government in her two year premiership. Theresa May has no authority left and is clearly incapable of delivering a Brexit deal that commands even the support of her Cabinet - let alone parliament and the people of our country."

