UK Brexit 'surrender Bill' means election now needed: Finance Minister

LONDON: British finance minister Sajid Javid said on Thursday (Sep 5) that legislation to delay Brexit which is now set to clear parliament was a "surrender Bill" and meant the country would have to hold a national election.

"When it gets Royal Assent it will be a surrender Bill and that is why the prime minister has said that, especially once this Bill is in place, that we need to move forward as a country, we need to deliver on Brexit, and that's why unfortunately I think we are in the position where we need a general election," Javid said in a television interview.

Javid also said the proposed Oct 15 date for an election announced by Prime Minister Boris Johnson would probably be changed because a Bill to hold an early election was blocked by parliament on Wednesday.