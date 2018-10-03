UK citizens in France to get reciprocal rights post-Brexit, says minister Loiseau

British citizens living in France will get reciprocal rights along with French citizens in the United Kingdom following Brexit, said French European Affairs Minister Nathalie Loiseau.

PARIS: British citizens living in France will get reciprocal rights along with French citizens in the United Kingdom following Brexit, said French European Affairs Minister Nathalie Loiseau.

"We want to reach the best situation possible with a view to - and that is quite normal - working in a spirit of parallelism and reciprocity between the status we'll give UK residents in France and the status given to EU citizens in the UK," Loiseau told reporters on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Loiseau had earlier told French radio that not having any deal on Brexit would be better than a bad deal, although she hoped a deal could still be reached with Britain regarding its exit from the European Union.

(Reporting by Michel Rose; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)