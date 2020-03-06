UK confirms second COVID-19 death as total cases reach 163
LONDON: A second patient in the United Kingdom who tested positive for coronavirus has died, England's Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty confirmed on Friday (Mar 6).
The patient was being treated at Milton Keynes University Hospital and had underlying health conditions, Whitty said in a statement.
A total of 163 people have tested positive for coronavirus in the United Kingdom, rising from 115, medical authorities said on Friday.
