UK coronavirus death toll rises to 2,921, up 24% in a day

LONDON: The United Kingdom's death toll from the coronavirus rose 24 per cent to 2,921 as of Wednesday (Apr 1).

As of 0800 GMT on Thursday (Apr 2), a total of 163,194 people had been tested of which 33,718 tested positive, the health ministry said.

"Of those hospitalised in the UK who tested positive for coronavirus, 2,921 have sadly died," the health ministry said.

NHS England said that of the 561 people who died in English hospitals in the previous 24-hour cycle, 44 had no underlying health conditions. The age range of those without underlying health conditions was 25 to 100 years old.



The United Kingdom has one of the worst official death tolls in the world, after Italy, Spain, the United States, France, China and Iran.

Worldwide, the coronavirus death toll is more than 47,000.



