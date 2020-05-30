UK COVID-19 confirmed death toll rises 324 to 38,161
LONDON: The United Kingdom's death toll from confirmed cases of COVID-19 has risen by 324 to 38,161, finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Friday (May 29).
Including deaths from suspected cases of COVID-19, Britain's toll is over 48,000.
