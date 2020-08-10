UK COVID-19 daily death count could be scrapped: Report

UK COVID-19 daily death count could be scrapped: Report

Outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Windsor
FILE PHOTO: People are seen on a retail street, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Windsor, Britain August 5, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville

REUTERS: The UK's official COVID-19 daily death count could be scrapped following an investigation into Public Health England's method of counting the toll, The Telegraph newspaper reported.

The conclusions of the investigation, which was ordered by Health Secretary Matt Hancock after it emerged officials were "exaggerating" virus deaths, are expected this week, the newspaper said.

One recommendation could be to move to a weekly official death toll instead, a government source told the Telegraph.

Source: Reuters/nh

