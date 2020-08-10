UK COVID-19 daily death count could be scrapped: Report

REUTERS: The UK's official COVID-19 daily death count could be scrapped following an investigation into Public Health England's method of counting the toll, The Telegraph newspaper reported.

The conclusions of the investigation, which was ordered by Health Secretary Matt Hancock after it emerged officials were "exaggerating" virus deaths, are expected this week, the newspaper said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

One recommendation could be to move to a weekly official death toll instead, a government source told the Telegraph.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram