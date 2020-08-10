UK COVID-19 daily death count could be scrapped: Report
REUTERS: The UK's official COVID-19 daily death count could be scrapped following an investigation into Public Health England's method of counting the toll, The Telegraph newspaper reported.
The conclusions of the investigation, which was ordered by Health Secretary Matt Hancock after it emerged officials were "exaggerating" virus deaths, are expected this week, the newspaper said.
One recommendation could be to move to a weekly official death toll instead, a government source told the Telegraph.
