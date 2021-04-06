UK COVID-19 vaccine supply is challenging but targets will be met, minister says

LONDON: Britain's COVID-19 vaccine programme is challenging due to supply constraints but is set to meet its targets, the minister responsible for rolling out the shots said on Tuesday (Apr 6), adding that 12 million second doses would be distributed in April.

"Supply is always challenging and supply is finite as you're seeing around the world. But I'm confident ... that we'll meet our targets," Nadhim Zahawi told LBC radio.

