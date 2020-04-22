UK death toll in hospitals from coronavirus rises by 763 to 18,100

LONDON: The number of people who have died in hospitals in the United Kingdom after testing positive for the coronavirus has risen to 18,100, the health ministry said on Wednesday (Apr 22), an increase of 763 on the figures published 24 hours earlier.

The 763 increase is down from 828 in the previous period.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 had risen to 133,495, it added. The figure for deaths is as of 5pm (1600 GMT) on Apr 21, while the figure for confirmed cases is as of 9am (0800 GMT) on Apr 22.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram