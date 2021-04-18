UK delivers more than 600,000 COVID-19 vaccines in 24 hours

LONDON: More than 600,000 first and second doses of coronavirus vaccine were administered in Britain in the space of 24 hours, according to data released on Saturday (Apr 17).

Official figures showed that 119,306 first doses were given on Friday, and 485,421 second doses. The data also showed a further 35 people had died from the virus within 28 days of a positive test, and 2,206 people had tested positive.

In the last seven days, daily deaths were down 29 per cent from the previous week, while cases were down 6.5 per cent.

