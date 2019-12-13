Boris Johnson wins parliamentary majority in UK election

LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservatives have won an outright majority in parliament that will allow him to take Britain out of the European Union in a matter of weeks.

Results showed the Conservatives had won 326 of the 650 seats in the lower House of Commons, meaning they could not be beaten. Exit polls from Thursday's vote indicated they could end with 368 seats.

"I think this will turn out to be a historic election that gives us now, in this new government, the chance to respect the democratic will of the British people," Johnson said after winning his seat of Uxbridge.

He said the Conservatives appeared to have won "a powerful new mandate to get Brexit done".

US President Donald Trump said it was "looking like a big win for Boris".

Labour were forecast to win 203 seats, the worst result for the party since 1935, after offering voters a second referendum and the most radical socialist government in generations. Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said he would step down.



The Labour's Dennis Skinner, who would have been the longest serving lawmaker in parliament, lost the seat he had held since 1970, as another brick in the "Red Wall" of traditional Labour support fell to Johnson's Conservatives and their pledge to deliver Brexit.



The 87-year-old, who was the party's longest continuously serving lawmaker, was defeated by Conservative Mark Fletcher, who overturned his 5,288 majority to win Bolsover with 21,791 votes against Skinner's 16,492.

A landslide Conservative win would mark the ultimate failure of opponents of Brexit who plotted to thwart a 2016 referendum vote through legislative combat in parliament and prompted some of the biggest protests in recent British history.



With results from across Britain indicating the exit poll was accurate, Johnson's bet on a snap election has paid off, meaning he will swiftly ratify the Brexit deal he struck with the EU so that the United Kingdom can leave on Jan. 31 - 10 months later than initially planned.

But nearly half a century after joining what has become the world's largest trading bloc, Johnson faces the daunting challenge of striking new international trade deals, preserving London's position as a top global financial capital and keeping the United Kingdom together.

Sterling soared and was on course for one of its biggest one-day gains in the past two decades. The pound hit a 19-month high of $1.3516 versus the dollar and its strongest levels against the euro since shortly after the 2016 Brexit referendum.



