UK expulsion of envoys unacceptable and short-sighted: Russian embassy

LONDON: Britain's expulsion of 23 Russian diplomats following the poisoning of a former double agent is a hostile and unjustified action, Russia's embassy in London said on Wednesday (Mar 14).

Britain accuses Russia of being responsible for the attack on Sergei Skripal and his daughter in Salisbury, southern England, but Russia denies involvement and says Britain is to blame for worsening relations between the two countries.

"We consider this hostile action as totally unacceptable, unjustified and short-sighted," the Russian embassy said in a statement in reaction to the expulsion.

"All the responsibility for the deterioration of the Russia-UK relationship lies with the current political leadership of Britain," it added.