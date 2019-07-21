UK finance minister Hammond to resign on Wednesday over no-deal Brexit

LONDON: Britain's finance minister Philip Hammond said on Sunday (Jul 21) that he would resign on Wednesday before his expected sacking by the favourite to become Britain's next prime minister, Boris Johnson.

"I am sure I am not going to be sacked because I am going to resign before we get to that point," Hammond told the BBC's Andrew Marr Show.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Assuming that Boris Johnson becomes prime minister, I understand that his conditions for serving in his government would include accepting a no-deal (EU) exit on Oct 31. That is not something I could ever sign up to."