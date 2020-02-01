UK foreign minister: Britain concerned by possible West Bank annexation

World

UK foreign minister: Britain concerned by possible West Bank annexation

Britain&apos;s Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab is seen outside Downing Street in London
FILE PHOTO: Britain's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab is seen outside Downing Street in London, Britain January 30, 2020. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Bookmark

LONDON: Foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Friday (Jan 31) Britain was concerned by a possible Israeli annexation of parts of the West Bank, adding that any such move would damage attempts to restart peace talks.

"The United Kingdom is concerned by reports of possible moves towards annexation of parts of the West Bank by Israel," Raab said in a statement.

"Any such unilateral moves would be damaging to renewed efforts to re-start peace negotiations, and contrary to international law. Any changes to the status quo cannot be taken forward without an agreement negotiated by the parties themselves."

Source: Reuters/nh

Tagged Topics

Bookmark