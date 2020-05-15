UK government says COVID-19 reproduction rate has risen to 0.7-1.0

People sit on chairs on the beach in Hayling Island, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Hayling Island, Britain, May 15, 2020. REUTERS/John Sibley

LONDON: The reproduction rate of the coronavirus in the United Kingdom is now somewhere between 0.7 and 1.0, the government said on Friday (May 15), based on the latest scientific advice.

Last week Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the rate was 0.5 to 0.9. The rise in the number means that while the rate of infections continue to fall, that is happening at a slower rate.

Government scientific advisers said the outbreak was now concentrated in hospitals and care homes and the reproduction rate was subject to substantial regional variation.

Source: Reuters/nh

