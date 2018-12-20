UK had been talking with US for days on Trump Syria withdrawal - May's spokesman

LONDON: Britain had been in discussion with U.S. President Donald Trump's administration for several days regarding his decision to withdraw troops from Syria, Prime Minister Theresa May's spokesman said on Thursday.

Asked whether Britain had been given advance notice of the decision, he said: "We have been in discussion with our U.S. partners on this for a number of days."

(Reporting by William James, Editing by Kylie MacLellan)