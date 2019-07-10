UK health minister say Britain needs to reset ties with US

LONDON: Britain needs to reset its relationship with the United States following a diplomatic spat with Donald Trump, health minister Matt Hancock said on Wednesday (Jul 10), as he failed to give his full backing to the ambassador at the centre of the row.

Trump lashed out at "foolish" British Prime Minister Theresa May and her "wacky" Washington ambassador on Tuesday after leaked documents showed the envoy had described the US administration as "dysfunctional" and "inept".

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We have to reset those relations with the White House which is bigger than one individual because it's a matter of having those relationships in a good place at every level," he told BBC Radio. Hancock is a vocal backer of former London mayor Boris Johnson to become the next prime minister.

