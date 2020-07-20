UK suspends extradition treaty with Hong Kong 'immediately and indefinitely'

LONDON: Britain on Monday (Jul 20) suspended its extradition treaty with Hong Kong "immediately and indefinitely" in response to China's introduction of a controversial new security law in the territory.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab confirmed the widely expected move in parliament, and also said London would extend its arms embargo on "potentially lethal weapons" to the financial hub.



Earlier, responding to reports about the expected suspension, China warned that Britain was heading down "a wrong path".

Wang Wenbin, spokesperson for China's foreign ministry, told a regular press briefing that Beijing would "firmly counter" any interference in its internal affairs.

"We urge the UK not to go further down this wrong path, in order to avoid further damage to China-UK relations," Wang said.

"Recent erroneous remarks and measures concerning Hong Kong have seriously violated international law and basic norms governing international relations ... China strongly condemns this and firmly opposes it."

Britain says the new security law breaches the guarantees of freedoms, including an independent judiciary, that have helped keep Hong Kong one of the world's most important trade and financial centres since 1997.



Hong Kong and Beijing officials have said the law is vital to plug holes in national security defences exposed by recent pro-democracy and anti-China protests. China has repeatedly told Western powers to stop meddling in Hong Kong's affairs.​​​​​​​

