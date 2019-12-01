UK Labour leader calls for investigation after London Bridge attack

LONDON: Britain's main opposition leader called on Saturday (Nov 30) for an investigation and said there were questions for the probation service and parole board after a man who had been convicted on terrorism offences killed two people at London Bridge.

"There's got to be a very full investigation and clearly there's been a disaster," Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn told broadcasters.

Wearing a fake suicide vest and wielding knives, Usman Khan went on the rampage on Friday afternoon at a conference on criminal rehabilitation beside London Bridge. He was wrestled to the ground by bystanders and then shot dead by police.

Source: Reuters/nh

