UK Labour Party to discuss Brexit tactics with rival parties

LONDON: Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn will meet with other British political leaders next week to discuss tactics to prevent a no-deal Brexit, Corbyn's second-in-command John McDonnell told the BBC on Monday (Aug 19).

"He'll bring them together next week and then we'll talk real tactics there about the strategy we need to pursue to prevent a no-deal Brexit," McDonnell, the party's finance policy spokesman, said.



