UK minister says growing number of COVID-19 cases is concerning

FILE PHOTO: Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government Robert Jenrick arrives on Downing Street, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), London, Britain, June 9, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON: A British government minister said on Tuesday (Sep 8) that a rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in the country was concerning and he called on people to follow health guidance or risk tougher restrictions in the coming months.

"There's a big burden on all of us now to follow the guidance as closely as we can or else we do risk greater restrictions later this year," housing minister Robert Jenrick told Sky News television.

Other top government officials have also expressed concern about a rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in recent days.

Source: Reuters/aa

