UK minister visits Iran for first time since Trump quit nuclear deal

Junior Foreign Minister Alistair Burt will arrive in Tehran on Friday to discuss the future of Iran's international nuclear deal, in the first visit to the country by a British minister to Iran since Donald Trump withdrew from the 2015 agreement.

LONDON: Junior Foreign Minister Alistair Burt will arrive in Tehran on Friday to discuss the future of Iran's international nuclear deal, in the first visit to the country by a British minister to Iran since Donald Trump withdrew from the 2015 agreement.

His visit comes as the European Union tries to keep the deal alive. "As long as Iran meets its commitments under the deal, we remain committed to it as we believe it is the best way to ensure a safe, secure future for the region," said Burt in a statement ahead of his visit.

Advertisement

Burt will also discuss the plight of dual nationals detained in Iran.

(Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by John Stonestreet)