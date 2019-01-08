UK not looking to extend Article 50: Brexit minister

LONDON: The United Kingdom will leave the European Union on Mar 29 and is not looking to extend the Article 50 exit process, Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay said on Tuesday (Jan 8).

The Daily Telegraph reported that British and European officials are discussing the possibility of extending Britain's formal notice to withdraw from the EU amid fears a Brexit deal will not be approved by Mar 29.

"The government's policy is clear on this, the prime minister has said it on many an occasion: We are leaving the European Union on the Mar 29. We are not looking to extend," Barclay told Sky News.

When asked if any lawmakers in the Conservative Party had changed their minds on opposing May's deal, Barclay said: "Some have said they are much more open to but it is obviously challenging."

