UK parliament will debate and vote on PM May's Brexit 'plan B' on Jan 29

LONDON: The British parliament will debate and vote on Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit 'plan B' on Jan 29, the leader of the House of Commons, Andrea Leadsom said on Thursday (Jan 17).

May's deal was rejected by a large majority earlier this week and Leadsom said the prime minister would put forward a motion and make a statement on her next steps on Monday.

Advertisement

"A full day's debate on the motion will take place on Tuesday, Jan 29, subject to the agreement of the house," Leadsom told parliament.