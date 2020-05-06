UK has drawn up 3-stage plan for easing COVID-19 lockdown: Report

World

UK has drawn up 3-stage plan for easing COVID-19 lockdown: Report

FILE PHOTO: The spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in London
FILE PHOTO: Cyclists are seen on Parliament Hill, as the spread of COVID-19 continues, in London, on Apr 19, 2020. (Photo: REUTERS/John Sibley)

Bookmark

LONDON: The United Kingdom has drawn up a three-stage plan to ease the coronavirus lockdown that was first imposed at the end of March, The Times newspaper said.

The government must review the lockdown by May 7 but Prime Minister Boris Johnson has made clear that he is worried about triggering a second deadly spike in cases.

READ: UK COVID-19 death toll becomes world's second highest

The first phase will involve small shops reopening alongside outdoor workplaces and the second will involve large shopping centres reopening, with more people encouraged to go into work, The Times said.

Pubs, restaurants, hotels and leisure centres will be among the last to open, the newspaper said.

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the coronavirus outbreak and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

Source: Reuters/ga

Tagged Topics

Bookmark