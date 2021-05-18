UK PM Johnson: No conclusive evidence to delay reopening yet

World

UK PM Johnson: No conclusive evidence to delay reopening yet

Britain&apos;s Prime Minister Boris Johnson attends a news conference about the ongoing coronavirus
FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks at a news conference about the ongoing coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in London, Britain May 14, 2021. Matt Dunham/Pool via REUTERS

Bookmark

LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday (May 18) there was currently no conclusive evidence to cause a delay to plans to remove coronavirus restrictions in England next month.

"I don't see anything conclusive at the moment to say that we need to deviate from the roadmap," Johnson told reporters.

"We've got to be cautious, and we're keeping everything under very close observation - we'll know a lot more in a few days time."

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the coronavirus outbreak and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark