UK PM Johnson: No conclusive evidence to delay reopening yet

LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday (May 18) there was currently no conclusive evidence to cause a delay to plans to remove coronavirus restrictions in England next month.

"I don't see anything conclusive at the moment to say that we need to deviate from the roadmap," Johnson told reporters.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We've got to be cautious, and we're keeping everything under very close observation - we'll know a lot more in a few days time."

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram