UK PM Johnson admitted to intensive care with coronavirus

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who was diagnosed with coronavirus late last month, was on Monday (Apr 6) moved to an intensive care unit after his condition worsened, his office said. AFP/Tolga AKMEN
LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who was diagnosed with coronavirus late last month, was on Monday (Apr 6) moved to an intensive care unit after his condition worsened, his office said.

The 55-year-old, who was admitted to a London hospital on Sunday evening for tests after continuing to suffer a cough and high temperature, has asked Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab "to deputise for him where necessary", the spokesman said.

