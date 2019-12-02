UK PM Johnson attends vigil for London Bridge attack victims

LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the head of the opposition Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn, attended a vigil on Monday for the two people who were killed by a man who went on a stabbing rampage near London Bridge on Friday (Nov 29).

The vigil was held in Guildhall Yard, in the heart of the City of London, to honour Jack Merritt, 25, and Saskia Jones, 23, as well as the injured, the emergency services and members of the public who tackled the attacker.



