UK PM Johnson, who had COVID-19, says sure Trump will be fine

LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday (Oct 4) he was sure US President Donald Trump, who has COVID-19, would be fine and was receiving the best possible care.

"I'm sure that President Trump is going to be fine. He's got the best possible care ... He just needs, I mean, the most important thing to do is to follow his doctors' advice, he's got superb medical advice," Trump said during an interview on BBC television.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Johnson tested positive for COVID-19 in late March and was hospitalised for a week, including three nights in intensive care. He said he was fully recovered and was not suffering from so-called "long COVID" symptoms.



Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

Advertisement