UK PM Johnson's lead over Labour halved to 6 points: Poll

LONDON: The lead for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservatives over the Labour Party has narrowed sharply to six points from 13 a week ago, according to a poll by BMG for the Independent newspaper conducted before the London Bridge attack.

The Conservatives were on 39 per cent, down 2 points, compared with the last BMG poll published on Nov 23.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Labour rose five points to 33 per cent. The Liberal Democrats fell five points to 13 per cent and the Brexit Party gained one point to 4 per cent.

The poll was the latest of several surveys by various polling firms to show a tightening of the race in recent days.

BMG polled 1,630 British voters online between Nov 27 and 29. Polling was completed before an attack on Friday by a man carrying knives who killed two people before being shot dead by police on London Bridge.

