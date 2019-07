UK PM Johnson tells Germany's Merkel: The backstop has to go

LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Friday (Jul 26) that the only way to reach a deal on Brexit is to abolish the so-called Irish backstop, a spokesman for Johnson said in a statement.

"He reiterated the message he delivered in the House of Commons yesterday: Parliament has rejected the Withdrawal Agreement three times and so the UK must fully prepare for the alternative – which is to leave without a deal on Oct 31," the spokesman said in a statement.

"He said the only solution that would allow us to make progress on a deal is to abolish the backstop. The PM and Chancellor agreed to stay in contact."