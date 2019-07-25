UK PM Johnson tells ministers: We are all committed to leaving EU by Oct 31

LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told his new top team of ministers on Thursday (Jul 25) they had a momentous task ahead and were committed to delivering Brexit by Oct 31.

Johnson, who officially took over from Theresa May on Wednesday and swiftly sacked most of her ministerial team, held the first meeting of his new cabinet of ministers on Thursday.

"We have a momentous task ahead of us. At a pivotal moment in our country's history we are now committed, all of us, to leaving the European Union on Oct 31 or indeed earlier, no ifs, no buts," he said at the start of the meeting, television footage showed.