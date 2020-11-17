UK PM Johnson tests negative for COVID-19, continues to self-isolate

LONDON: Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tested negative for COVID-19, his spokesman said on Tuesday (Nov 17), but the British leader will continue to self isolate according to government guidance.

"He took a test yesterday and that test was negative but he will in accordance with the rules on self-isolation continue to self-isolate," the spokesman told reporters.

Johnson said on Sunday he had been told by the NHS Test & Trace scheme to self-isolate for two weeks after coming into contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

In March, Johnson contracted the coronavirus. He tried working through the illness "in denial" - but ended up wearing an oxygen mask in an intensive care unit and was ultimately out of action for almost a month.

He later said he had fought for his life as the state prepared for the unthinkable: the possible death in office of a prime minister.

