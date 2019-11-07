UK police formally identify 39 bodies found in truck, victims confirmed to be Vietnamese

LONDON: British police said on Thursday (Nov 7) that they had formally identified the 39 people found dead in the back of a truck near London in October and their families had been notified.

"This is an important step in the investigation and enables us to work with our Vietnamese police colleagues to support the families of those victims," the senior officer in charge of the enquiry, Essex Assistant Chief Constable Tim Smith, said.

Vietnamese police have also confirmed that all the victims were Vietnamese.



The victims came from six provinces - Haiphong, Hai Duong, Nghe An, Ha Tinh, Quang Binh and Hue - the Ministry of Public Security said in a statement.



"As of 8pm, on Nov 7, Vietnam's Ministry of Public Security and British authorities had been able to confirm that all of the 39 victims found dead in Essex on Oct 23 were Vietnamese," the ministry said in a statement.



The bodies - 31 men and eight women - were discovered in the back of a refrigerated truck in an industrial estate in Grays, Essex. The container had arrived from Belgium and was picked up at Purfleet dock, east of London.



Police originally said the victims were believed to be Chinese. The exact nature of the deaths is yet to be confirmed.

The discovery of the bodies put the spotlight on the illicit trade that sends the poor of Asia, the Middle East and Africa on dangerous journeys to the West.

Two men have been charged with manslaughter over the deaths in Britain. Vietnam had also made several arrests in relation to the case.