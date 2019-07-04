UK police launch new search for Suzy Lamplugh, missing since 1986

LONDON: Police have started searching land at a site in central England as part of a long-running investigation into the disappearance of Suzy Lamplugh who vanished 33 years ago, one of Britain's most high-profile cases of recent decades.

Estate agent Lamplugh 25, disappeared after going to meet a client called "Mr Kipper" at a house in Fulham, southwest London, in July 1986. She was declared dead, presumed murdered, in 1994 and her body has never been found.

Advertisement

Advertisement

London police said officers had begun scouring land in Pershore, Worcestershire having received new information about her disappearance following a 2018 search of a property in Sutton Coldfield, about 80 kilometres north of Pershore.

That house belonged to the mother of convicted killer John Cannan, whom police named as their chief suspect in 2011.

"Officers received new information about Miss Lamplugh’s disappearance following the publicity around the search of a property in Sutton Coldfield in November 2018, carried out as part of the investigation," police said.

"Information relating to the areas we are currently searching was assessed and the decision was taken to make further enquiries," they added in a statement.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Cannan was jailed for life in 1989 for the murder and rape of newlywed Shirley Banks in Bristol, southwest England, and a series of sex attacks on other women. Police said in 2011 he had not been prosecuted over Lamplugh because of insufficient evidence.

