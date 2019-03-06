UK police link small bombs sent to London airports and rail hub

UK police link small bombs sent to London airports and rail hub

No one was injured by the devices, one of which caused a small fire in an office building at Heathrow airport.

A British Transport Police vehicle is seen at Waterloo Railway Station, after three small improvised explosive devices were found at buildings at Heathrow Airport, London City Airport and Waterloo in London. (John Stillwell/PA via AP)

LONDON: London's counter-terrorism police said they had launched an investigation into who mailed three small bombs to two airports and a major rail station on Tuesday (Mar 5).

"The Met Police Counter Terrorism Command is treating the incidents as a linked series and is keeping an open mind regarding motives," London's police force said.

They received the first report of a suspicious device at Heathrow at 0955 GMT after staff opened a package which caught fire.

Later, a similar package was identified in the post room of London's busiest rail station, Waterloo, and a third was found in an office at London City airport in east London.

Flights were unaffected, though a light rail line linking London City with central London was temporarily suspended.

Britain is on its second-highest level of terrorism alert, with security services seeing an attack as "highly likely".

In 2017, five attacks in London and Manchester killed a total of 36 people.

