Three dead in stabbing attack in English town of Reading: Report

LONDON: Several people were stabbed on Saturday (Jun 20) in a park in the southern English town of Reading and media reports said three people had died.



British police said that "a number of people" were injured with reported stab wounds.

Sources told Sky News and Britain's Press Association that early indications suggested the incident was terror-related.

"A number of people sustained injuries and were taken to hospital for treatment," The Thames Valley Police said in statement.

The police reported arresting "a man at the scene" and urged everyone to stay away.

The Press Association said the arrested man was Libyan.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson condemned the "appalling incident" at the Forbury Gardens park in the centre of the city of around 220,000.

"My thoughts are with all of those affected by the appalling incident in Reading and my thanks to the emergency services on the scene," Johnson tweeted.

https://twitter.com/BorisJohnson/status/1274453890575085568

A Black Lives Matter protest took place at the park earlier but organisers said the incident did not appear to be connected to the event.

"There is no indication that this incident is linked to the Black Lives Matter protest that took place in Reading today," the Thames Valley Police said in a tweet.



A Black Lives Matter supporter said on Facebook that the incident happened a few hours after the protest had ended and people who attended the demonstration were unharmed.

Witnesses reported seeing two air ambulances and several police cars rush to the park on Saturday evening.

The National Police Chiefs' Council, representing senior police officers, urged people on Twitter to avoid speculation about the incident and to refrain from sharing of video or images of it.



"An horrific, dreadful incident," policing minister Kit Malthouse tweeted.

The main opposition Labour party's leader Sir Keir Starmer called in the incident "very concerning".