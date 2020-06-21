Three dead in stabbing attack in English town of Reading: Report

LONDON: Several people were stabbed on Saturday (Jun 20) in a park in the southern English town of Reading and media reports said three people had died.



British police said that "a number of people" were injured with reported stab wounds.

Sources told Sky News and Britain's Press Association that early indications suggested the incident was terror-related.

"A number of people sustained injuries and were taken to hospital for treatment," The Thames Valley Police said in statement.

The police reported arresting "a man at the scene" and urged everyone to stay away.

The Press Association said the arrested man was Libyan.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson condemned the "appalling incident" at the Forbury Gardens park in the centre of the city of around 220,000.

"My thoughts are with all of those affected by the appalling incident in Reading and my thanks to the emergency services on the scene," Johnson tweeted.

Matt Rodda, a lawmaker who represents Reading in Britain's parliament, said the park, located in a historic area of the town, was typically busy on a Saturday evening.



"It's used by people to sit and meet with friends and obviously at the moment people have been meeting there, observing social distancing, and just chatting to friends peacefully in a park," Rodda told Sky News.



"This incident happened in that kind of environment so it's really quite deeply shocking for local people."



Current coronavirus restrictions mean venues like pubs are closed, so people in Britain gather in parks in the evenings to meet friends.



The head of the local council authority in Reading, Jason Brock, said his thoughts were "with the families of all those who have died or have been injured."



A Black Lives Matter protest took place at the park earlier but organisers said the incident did not appear to be connected to the event.

"There is no indication that this incident is linked to the Black Lives Matter protest that took place in Reading today," the Thames Valley Police said in a tweet.



"In terms of the protest and the people who attended from Black Lives Matter, we're all safe," the Reading BLM event organiser Nieema Hassan said on Facebook.

"None of us are affected. We had all left by the time this happened."

Police officers are seen at a police cordon in central Reading, west of London, on June 20, 2020 following a stabbing incident at Forbury Gardens park. (Photo: AFP/Adrian DENNIS)

"STABBED IN THE NECK"



Witnesses reported seeing two air ambulances and several police cars rush to the park on Saturday evening.

One witnessed described a lone assailant walking through a park filled with people relaxing on the grass and stabbing them at random.



"The park was pretty full. A lot of people sat around drinking with friends," witness Lawrence Wort told the Press Association.

"One lone person walked though, suddenly shouted some unintelligible words and went around a large group of around 10, trying to stab them."

Wort said he saw three people being stabbed "in the neck and under the arms".

The assailant that then lunged at another group and "got one person in the back of the neck," Wort said.

"Then when he realised everyone was starting to run, he ran out the park," said the witness.

Officials said two people were being treated in the emergency department of Reading's Berkshire Hospital.



The National Police Chiefs' Council, representing senior police officers, urged people on Twitter to avoid speculation about the incident and to refrain from sharing of video or images of it.



"An horrific, dreadful incident," policing minister Kit Malthouse tweeted.

The main opposition Labour party's leader Sir Keir Starmer called in the incident "very concerning".

There were four attacks in Britain blamed by authorities on terrorism in 2017 that killed 36 people, the most deadly of which occurred at the end of a concert by US singer Ariana Grande in Manchester, northern England, with other attacks at London Bridge and near parliament.

Last year the government downgraded the national terrorism threat level to "substantial," meaning an attack is likely, from "severe."

