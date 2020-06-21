UK police declare deadly Reading stabbings 'terrorism incident'

LONDON: British police on Sunday (Jun 21) said they were treating a stabbing spree in which a lone assailant killed three people in a park in the southern English city of Reading as a "terrorism incident".

"Counter Terrorism Policing can now confirm that the stabbing incident that happened in Reading last night, has now been declared a terrorist incident," Thames Valley Police said in a statement.

The police said a 25-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of murder last night is currently in custody.

“This was a truly tragic incident and the thoughts of Thames Valley Police are with all those who have been affected.

“Incidents of this nature are very rare, though I know that will be of little comfort to those involved and understand the concern that this incident will have caused among our local community," said chief constable John Campbell.

Campbell urged members of the public to refrain from speculation and said the authorities would like to hear from anyone who has video footage of the incident.

"Out of respect for those deceased and injured, along with their loved ones, please do not circulate this footage on social media – this will be incredibly distressing," he added.



PEOPLE WERE STABBED "AT RANDOM"

Witnesses previously reported seeing two air ambulances and several police cars rush to the park on Saturday evening.

One witness described a lone assailant walking through a park filled with people relaxing on the grass and stabbing them at random.

"The park was pretty full. A lot of people sat around drinking with friends," Lawrence Wort told the Press Association.

"One lone person walked though, suddenly shouted some unintelligible words and went around a large group of around 10, trying to stab them."

Wort said he saw three people being stabbed "in the neck and under the arms".

The assailant then lunged at another group and "got one person in the back of the neck", Wort said.

Another witness told The Sunday Mirror that one group of people who were attacked were "just in a circle chatting".

The assailant "was tapping them on the head. Then I thought someone had been sick. But it was blood spraying out,' said the witness.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson condemned the "appalling incident" and top politicians expressed sympathies for those hurt at Forbury Gardens.

Home Secretary Priti Patel called it "a senseless attack on people enjoying a Saturday evening with friends".

