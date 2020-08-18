UK records 1,089 new COVID-19 cases

LONDON: The United Kingdom recorded 1,089 new positive cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, up from 713 on Monday, government figures showed.

A further 12 people died after testing positive for the coronavirus within 28 days.

The UK has recorded more than 1,000 daily cases on eight out of the last 10 days.

