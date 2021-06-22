UK records 10,633 new COVID-19 cases

LONDON: The United Kingdom recorded 10,633 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday (Jun 21), up from the 9,284 the day before, the government said in its daily statistical update.

A further five people died within 28 days of testing positive for the virus, compared with six on Sunday.

The official data also showed that 81.9 per cent of all adults have had a first COVID-19 vaccine while 59.7 per cent have had both doses.

