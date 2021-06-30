UK records 26,068 new COVID-19 cases, highest since Jan 29

LONDON: The United Kingdom recorded a further 26,068 cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday (Jun 30), the highest daily figure since Jan 29 and sending the seven day-tally up 70 per cent on the week before, official data showed.

Despite the surge in new infections, Britain's daily fatality figures have remained in low double digits. Fourteen deaths were reported on Wednesday, down from 23 the day before.

That compares with the more than 1,000 fatalities that were repeatedly reported per day at the height of Britain's worst wave in the pandemic, in January this year.

Scientists have said the trend suggests the rapid vaccine rollout has weakened the link between infections and deaths. The seven-day tally for people being admitted to hospital was up 6 per cent, to a daily figure of 263.

The data showed that 84.9 per cent of adults have had a first vaccine while 62.4 per cent have had both.

