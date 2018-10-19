UK reminds China of importance of maritime law - PM May's office

British Prime Minister Theresa May stressed the importance of international maritime law in a meeting with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Friday, May's office said in a statement.

China&apos;s Premier Li Keqiang poses with Britain&apos;s counterpart May during EU-Asia leaders su
China's Premier Li Keqiang poses with Britain's counterpart Theresa May during the EU-Asia leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium October 19, 2018. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw/Pool

"The Prime Minister reiterated the UK's firm commitment to the rules-based international system, including the importance of freedom of navigation and maritime security, in line with international law," the statement issued following a meeting in Brussels added.

Last month, Beijing expressed anger after a British Royal Navy warship sailed close to islands claimed by China in the South China Sea, saying Britain had engaged in "provocation".

(Reporting by William James and Alistair Smout; editing by Stephen Addison)

Source: Reuters

